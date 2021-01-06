fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $33.31

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $29.38. fuboTV shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7,904 shares.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

