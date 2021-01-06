FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FS Bancorp worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. ValuEngine upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $63.84.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

