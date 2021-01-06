Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.72 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $4.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

