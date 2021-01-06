Frederick William Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,750 shares in the company, valued at C$578,835.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$149.52 million and a P/E ratio of -282.50.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

