Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.85

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $70.36. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 150,100 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.