Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.85

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $70.36. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 150,100 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
