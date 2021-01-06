Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.95

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 2461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $257,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

