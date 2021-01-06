Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0069

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $615,236.85 and approximately $2,884.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

