ForTube Trading Down 14.8% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One ForTube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $2.90 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00327040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025035 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.