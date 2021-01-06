Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FORR stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $792.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 94,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

