Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE:F opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

