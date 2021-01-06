FOAM 24 Hour Volume Hits $72,654.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. FOAM has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $72,654.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.