Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15,895.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £158.95 ($207.67) and last traded at £158.75 ($207.41), with a volume of 77920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £155 ($202.51).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,631.82 ($125.84).

Get Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of £126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The stock has a market cap of £27.79 billion and a PE ratio of 169.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.