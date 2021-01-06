Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

