Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $94.75 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

