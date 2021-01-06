FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target increased by Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

