FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target increased by Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
FLIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.
Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
