FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $603.84 Million

Brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $603.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $698.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.00. 405,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,263. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

