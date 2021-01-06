FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGROY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

