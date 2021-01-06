First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.51

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.51 and last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

