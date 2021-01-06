First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.46

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Get First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 142.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174,245 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $7,060,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.