First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.74

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 15142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Read More: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.