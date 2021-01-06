First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. 140166 began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of FSLR opened at $92.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

