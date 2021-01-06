First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

