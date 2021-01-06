First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 727,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,851,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.