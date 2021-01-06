First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 355 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,354. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.