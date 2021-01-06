First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 339 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,043. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.