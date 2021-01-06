First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,371,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,645,000 after acquiring an additional 762,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

COP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 220,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,448. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

