First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 108,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 34,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,170. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

