First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.29 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

