First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,237 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

