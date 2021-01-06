First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 3,473 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $918,516,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

