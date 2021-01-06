First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

INBK stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $270.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.