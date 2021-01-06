First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes $328,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $735.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $744.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

