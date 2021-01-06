First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 888 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 334,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

