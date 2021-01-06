First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

