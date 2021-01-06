First American Bank Sells 26,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First American Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 88,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,079,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Intel by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 103,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 1,484,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,471,328. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

