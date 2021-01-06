First American Bank Sells 1,665 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

