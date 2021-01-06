First American Bank Sells 160 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First American Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.67. 50,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,924. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

