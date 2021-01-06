First American Bank Sells 15,903 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. 551,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,382,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

