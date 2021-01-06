First American Bank Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. 283,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,970. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

