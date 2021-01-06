First American Bank Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First American Bank trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.71. 54,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,077. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.