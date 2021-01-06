First American Bank Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First American Bank reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 594,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

