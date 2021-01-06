First American Bank Acquires 877 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First American Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,727. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.02. 151,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

