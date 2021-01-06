First American Bank Acquires 727 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. 252,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.