FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Up 7.6%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 72,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 39,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.