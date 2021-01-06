Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.57. 327,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 223,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
