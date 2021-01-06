Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.57. 327,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 223,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

