Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $149.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.03 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $555.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.20 million to $556.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $589.37 million, with estimates ranging from $586.80 million to $591.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 327,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,160. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

