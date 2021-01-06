Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$11.07 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.32.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4926847 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

