Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,397. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

