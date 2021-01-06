Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.97

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 4995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

