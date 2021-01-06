Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 49,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fangdd Network Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $660.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.